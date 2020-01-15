Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 218,312 SF Office Lease Renewal in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated a 218,312-square-foot office lease renewal at 3201 N. Sylvania Ave. in Fort Worth. Rick Hughes of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant, ThyssenKrupp Elevator Corp., in the lease negotiations. James Whitney represented the landlord, Sylvania Industrial Park Inc., on an internal basis.
