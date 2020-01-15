REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 218,312 SF Office Lease Renewal in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated a 218,312-square-foot office lease renewal at 3201 N. Sylvania Ave. in Fort Worth. Rick Hughes of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant, ThyssenKrupp Elevator Corp., in the lease negotiations. James Whitney represented the landlord, Sylvania Industrial Park Inc., on an internal basis.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Jan
23
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2020
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020