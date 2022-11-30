Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates $22.2M Sale of Medical, Office Complex in Wayne, New Jersey

WAYNE, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated the $22.2 million sale of Oak Hill Park, a 122,600-square-foot medical and office complex in Wayne, about 25 miles west of New York City. The two-building complex was recently renovated and was 95 percent leased at the time of sale. Frank DiTommaso, David Bernhaut, Andy Merin, Gary Gabriel and Seth Zuidema of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Chopp Holdings, in the transaction. Brad Domenico of Progress Capital arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the undisclosed buyer.