WILTON, CONN. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated a 22,000-square-foot office lease in the southern coastal Connecticut community of Wilton. The tenant is Strong Start Early Care and Education, and the space is located within the freshly renovated building at 187 Danbury Road. Adam Klimek and Steve Baker of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Time Equities Inc., in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant was not disclosed.