Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 226,287 SF Office Lease Renewal in Houston’s Energy Corridor

Westgate III in Houston totals 226,287 square feet. The property was built in 2014.

HOUSTON — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated a 226,287-square-foot office lease renewal in Houston’s Energy Corridor area for global engineering firm Wood Group USA. The tenant will continue to occupy the entirety of Westgate III, a four-story building that was originally constructed in 2014 and is located within the 550-acre Park Ten Business Center. Kevin Snodgrass, Trey Strake and Megan Madorsky of Cushman & Wakefield represented Wood Group USA in the lease negotiations. Chip Colvill, also with Cushman & Wakefield, along with Cameron Colvill of Whitebox Real Estate, represented the landlord, Griffin Partners.