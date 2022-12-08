REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 226,287 SF Office Lease Renewal in Houston’s Energy Corridor

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

Westgate-III-Houston

Westgate III in Houston totals 226,287 square feet. The property was built in 2014.

HOUSTON — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated a 226,287-square-foot office lease renewal in Houston’s Energy Corridor area for global engineering firm Wood Group USA. The tenant will continue to occupy the entirety of Westgate III, a four-story building that was originally constructed in 2014 and is located within the 550-acre Park Ten Business Center. Kevin Snodgrass, Trey Strake and Megan Madorsky of Cushman & Wakefield represented Wood Group USA in the lease negotiations. Chip Colvill, also with Cushman & Wakefield, along with Cameron Colvill of Whitebox Real Estate, represented the landlord, Griffin Partners.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  