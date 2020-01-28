Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates $24.3M Sale of Medical Office Building in West Palm Beach

Gardens Medical Pavilion was 84 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Florida Cancer Specialists, the University of Miami, Gastro Group of the Palm Beaches and Pediatric Partners.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated the $24.3 million sale of Gardens Medical Pavilion, a 75,424-square-foot medical office building (MOB) in West Palm Beach. Charlottesville, Va.-based Anchor Health Properties acquired the building for $24.3 million, or $322 per square foot, from Gardens Medical Pavilion LLC. The five-story MOB was built in 1991 at 3401 PGA Blvd., which is situated near Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, Jupiter Medical Center and the North County Surgery Center. Gardens Medical Pavilion was 84 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Florida Cancer Specialists, the University of Miami, Gastro Group of the Palm Beaches and Pediatric Partners. Scott O’Donnell, Michael Ciadella, Dominic Montazemi, Greg Miller, Miguel Alcivar, Anthony Librizzi and Michael Feldman of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction.