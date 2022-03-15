Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates $24M Sale of Retail Building in West Hollywood

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Luxury Living occupies the 9,757-square-foot retail property at 8833 Beverly Blvd. in West Hollywood, Calif.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIF. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of a freestanding, single-tenant retail property located at 8833 Beverly Blvd. in West Hollywood. A joint venture between Acadia Realty Trust and Osiris Ventures acquired the asset for $24 million.

Luxury Living fully occupies the 9,757-square-foot building. Kazuko Morgan, Carine Mamann and Steve Algermissen of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction.