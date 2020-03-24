Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates $25.7M Sale of FedEx Freight-Leased Building in Central Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

SCHERTZ, TEXAS — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated the $25.7 million sale of a 101,347-square-foot industrial building that is fully leased to FedEx Freight in the Central Texas city of Schertz. John Kuhn, David Tighe and Daniel McBride of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer, S&B Detrick LP, in the transaction. Mollie Alteri of Stan Johnson Co. represented the Missouri-based seller.