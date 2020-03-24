REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates $25.7M Sale of FedEx Freight-Leased Building in Central Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

SCHERTZ, TEXAS — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated the $25.7 million sale of a 101,347-square-foot industrial building that is fully leased to FedEx Freight in the Central Texas city of Schertz. John Kuhn, David Tighe and Daniel McBride of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer, S&B Detrick LP, in the transaction. Mollie Alteri of Stan Johnson Co. represented the Missouri-based seller.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
25
Webinar: The Impact of COVID-19 on Student Housing
Mar
31
Webinar: How to Market Seniors Housing Properties Despite Coronavirus
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business