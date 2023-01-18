REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 25,000 SF Office Lease in Manhattan

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast, Office

NEW YORK CITY — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated a 25,000-square-foot office lease at 48 W. 25th St. in Manhattan’s Madison Square Park area. Originally constructed in 1920, the building rises 12 stories and totals 127,130 square feet. Ethan Silverstein, Theodora Livadiotis and Bruce Mosler of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, locally based investment manager Savanna, in the lease negotiations. Anthony LoPresti, also with Cushman & Wakefield, represented the tenant, MediaCo Holding Inc. The space comprises the entire second and third floors and will house the broadcast operations of two of the tenant’s local radio stations.

