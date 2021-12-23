REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 250,000 SF Industrial Lease in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

goTRG-Fort-Worth

Founded in 2008, goTRG specializes in returns management for returned and excess inventory, using a data-driven approach to identify the most profitable resale path for returns and distressed inventory.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated a 250,000-square-foot industrial lease in Fort Worth for goTRG, a provider of reverse logistics services. The space is located within a newly built speculative development that consists of three buildings that are owned by Denver-based Black Creek Group. Mark Collins led the Cushman & Wakefield brokerage team that represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Scott Moore and Bob Scully of CBRE represented Black Creek Group.

