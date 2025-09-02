Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 25,868 SF Industrial Lease Near JFK International Airport

NEW YORK CITY — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated a 25,868-square-foot industrial lease near JFK International Airport in Queens. The tenant, logistics provider ECMS Express, is taking space at Inwood Logistics Center, a 10-building development. Rico Murtha, Helen Paul, Sonny Singh, Thomas Deluca, David Frattaroli, John Giannuzzi and Joseph Hentze Jr. represented the landlord, Onyx Equities, in the lease negotiations. Rusty Smith, also with Cushman & Wakefield, represented ECMS Express in the deal.