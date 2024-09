NEW YORK CITY — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated a 10-year, 26,000-square-foot office lease expansion in Manhattan’s Flatiron District. The tenant, e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF), will now occupy 39,000 square feet across three full floors at 16 West 22nd Street, where the cosmetics provider has been a tenant since 2020. Jonathan Schindler of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Barbara Yagoda of GFP Real Estate represented the landlord, Meysar Realty Corp.