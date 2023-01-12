Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 260,150 SF Industrial Lease in Taunton, Massachusetts

Taunton Trade Center, which is located within the 810-acre Myles Standish Industrial Park, totals 584,460 square feet.

TAUNTON, MASS. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated a 260,150-square-foot industrial lease in Taunton, located about 40 miles south of Boston. The tenant, Ferguson Plumbing Supply, will occupy space at Taunton Trade Center, a 584,640-square-foot speculative development. The newly built complex features a clear height of 40 feet, 112 loading docks, 546 car parking spaces and 132 trailer parking stalls. Philip Verre, Rob Byrne, Pete Whoriskey and Paul Leone of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Martignetti Cos., in the lease negotiations. CBRE represented the tenant.