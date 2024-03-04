Monday, March 4, 2024
3-Times-Square-Manhattan
Rudin’s redevelopment of 3 Times Square include the creation of a new, glass-walled triple-height lobby and a sculptural façade screen. Onsite amenities include a fitness center, a dining area, coffee bar and a conference and event center.
Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 27,667 SF Office Lease in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated a 27,667-square-foot office lease at 3 Times Square in Midtown Manhattan. The tenant, Atlanta-based law firm Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton, will relocate from the W.R. Grace Building to the 28th floor of the 30-story building, which originally opened in 2001 and recently underwent a capital improvement program. Ron Lo Russo, John Cefaly, John Santora, Paige Engeldrum, Lou D’Avanzo, Mike Burgio and Dan Organ of Cushman & Wakefield, along with internal agent Tom Keating, represented the landlord, Rudin, in the lease negotiations. Mark Weiss and Sam Hollis Jr., also with Cushman & Wakefield, represented the tenant, which joins the likes of Touro University, Remy Cointreau and accounting firm Anchin, Block & Anchin

