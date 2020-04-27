Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates $28.2M Sale of Multifamily Community Near Cincinnati

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Kentucky, Multifamily, Southeast

Communal amenities at Paddock Club include a pool, indoor basketball court, fitness center and a dog park.

FLORENCE, KY. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated the $28.2 million sale of Paddock Club, a 200-unit multifamily community in Florence. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a pool, indoor basketball court, fitness center and a dog park. The community was originally built in 1995 and was renovated in 2019. Paddock Club is situated at 8000 Preakness Drive, 13 miles southwest of downtown Cincinnati. Mike Kemether, Craig Collins and Don Murphy of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Spyglass Capital Partners LLC, in the transaction. PLK Communities acquired the property.