JOHNSTON, R.I. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated a 28,000-square-foot industrial lease in Johnston, located just west of Providence. The tenant, regional contractor Dimeo Construction Co., is taking space at 1301 Atwood Ave., a 315,710-square-foot building that was originally constructed in 1973. Matt Fair and Peter Hayes of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Hobbs Brook Real Estate, in the lease negotiations. Alan Anderson of CBRE represented the tenant.