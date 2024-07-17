Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 30,000 SF Lease for First Padel Location in Chicago

CHICAGO — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated a 30,000-square-foot lease on behalf of Padel Chicago LLC for the first padel location in the city. Padel combines the elements of tennis, squash and pickleball. The property is located at 219 N. Paulina St. Chip Evans of Cushman & Wakefield represented the main investors, Lakeshore Sport & Fitness and Fabian Gosselin, in lease negotiations with the building owner, Walnut Street Properties. Lakeshore Sport & Fitness owns and operates large, multi-sport facilities. Gosselin is a Chicago venture-capital investor whose family has owned and operated a global hospitality and restaurant company for three decades. The Chicago padel facility, slated to open in the first quarter of 2025, will feature five indoor courts. Amenities will include private member lounges, locker rooms, coworking space and a coffee shop and bar.