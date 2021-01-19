Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates $32M Sale of Macy’s Distribution Center in Tampa

Macy’s Distribution Center in Tampa, Fla., features 108 48-foot dock doors, one drive-in door, 225 parking spaces and interior and exterior LED lighting.

TAMPA, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated the $32 million sale of Macy’s Distribution Center in Tampa. The 645,241-square-foot property serves as a warehouse and Macy’s Furniture Gallery. Macy’s sold the asset to Irvine, Calif.-based LBA Realty. The building is situated at 4130 W. Gandy Blvd., seven miles southwest of downtown Tampa. The property features 108 48-foot dock doors, one drive-in door, 225 parking spaces and interior and exterior LED lighting. Mike Davis, Rick Brugge, Rick Colon, Dominic Montazemi, Gary Gabriel, Adam Spies and Anthony Pasqual of Cushman & Wakefield represented Macy’s in the transaction. Macy’s will continue to lease the space.