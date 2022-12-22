REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates $32M Sale of New Industrial Facility in Metro Charlotte

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, North Carolina, Southeast

Located at 13359 Reese Blvd. in Huntersville, N.C., this 159,492-square-foot industrial facility serves as the new global headquarters for Safeguard Medical, a provider of emergency medical products, technologies and skills training programs.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated the $32 million sale of a newly built, 159,492-square-foot industrial facility within Park at Huntersville, an industrial park in metro Charlotte. Rob Cochran, Nolan Ashton, Bill Harrison and Josh McGee of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, a joint venture between Edgewater Ventures and an institutional equity partner, in the transaction. The buyer was an undisclosed private investor.

Located at 13359 Reese Blvd. in Huntersville, the facility was built on a speculative basis but was fully preleased at the time of sale to Safeguard Medical, a global provider of emergency medical products, technologies and skills training programs used by first responders and military personnel. The facility serves as Safeguard Medical’s global headquarters and houses the firm’s manufacturing, logistics and front office operations. The property features 30-foot clear heights, 49 potential dock-high positions, 28 trailer parking spaces, 155 auto parking spaces and a 130- to 200-foot truck court.

