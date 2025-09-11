Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 36,651 SF Industrial Lease Near JFK International Airport

NEW YORK CITY — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated a 36,651-square-foot industrial lease near JFK International Airport in Queens. The tenant, Horizon Air Freight, will occupy space at Inwood Logistics Center, a 10-building development. Rico Murtha, Helen Paul, Sonny Singh, Thomas Deluca, David Frattaroli, John Giannuzzi and Joseph Hentze Jr. of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, a partnership led by Onyx Equities, in the lease negotiations. The tenant representative was not disclosed.