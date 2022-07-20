Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates $37M Sale of Sherman Way Industrial Center in North Hollywood

Sherman Way Industrial Center in North Hollywood features 139,567 square feet of industrial space spread across five buildings.

LOS ANGELES — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of Sherman Way Industrial Center, a fully leased industrial park located on 5.4 acres in the North Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles. The Ben B. and Joyce E. Eisenberg Foundation, a charitable organization, sold the asset to a joint venture between affiliates of Captiva Partners and Westbrook Partners for $37 million. The seller is donating 100 percent of the proceeds from the sale to multiple charitable organizations that it supports.

Totaling 139,567 square feet, Sherman Way Industrial Center consists of five buildings that were fully leased to 20 tenants at the time of sale.

David Hasbrouck, Lars Platt, Benjamin Cooper and Mitchell Neff of Cushman & Wakefield’s Capital Markets team represented the seller in the deal. Paul Sims, also of Cushman & Wakefield, provided leasing advisory for the property.