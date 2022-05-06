REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates $3M Sale of Apartment Property in Cheyenne, Wyoming

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Western, Wyoming

3306-3310-Meyers-Cheyenne-WY

Located in Cheyenne, Wyo., 3306-3310 Myers features 21 one- and two-bedroom apartments.

CHEYENNE, WYO. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of a multifamily complex located at 3306-3310 Myers in Cheyenne. Lazy P Apartments sold the property to Robinson Mountain Investments for $3 million, or approximately $144,000 per unit.

At the time of sale, the 21-unit community was 95 percent occupied. Originally built in 1977, but undergoing several renovations in the time since opening, the property offers 21 one- and two-bedroom units and is centrally located within Cheyenne.

Jared Goodman and Brian Mannlein of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
May
12
Webinar: Inflation and Rising Interest Rates – Doom or Boom for the Seniors Housing Industry?
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  