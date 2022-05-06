Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates $3M Sale of Apartment Property in Cheyenne, Wyoming

Located in Cheyenne, Wyo., 3306-3310 Myers features 21 one- and two-bedroom apartments.

CHEYENNE, WYO. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of a multifamily complex located at 3306-3310 Myers in Cheyenne. Lazy P Apartments sold the property to Robinson Mountain Investments for $3 million, or approximately $144,000 per unit.

At the time of sale, the 21-unit community was 95 percent occupied. Originally built in 1977, but undergoing several renovations in the time since opening, the property offers 21 one- and two-bedroom units and is centrally located within Cheyenne.

Jared Goodman and Brian Mannlein of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction.