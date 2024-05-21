Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates $4.5M Sale of Villa Luisa Mixed-Use Property in Seattle

SEATTLE — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of Villa Luisa, a vintage mixed-use apartment and retail community in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood. The asset traded for $4.5 million. The names of the seller and buyer were not released.

Situated on the corner of NW 60th St. and 15th Ave. NW, Villa Luisa features 16 apartments and four ground-floor retail spaces. Originally built in 1927, the two-story building offers a mix of studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments and on-site parking. Current retail tenants are Nolita Italian bistro, The Wax Bar, a mini-mart and an art studio.

Tim McKay, Dan Chhan, Matt Kemper, Jacob Odegard, Dylan Roeter and Byron Rosen of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the deal.