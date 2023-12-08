Friday, December 8, 2023
The building at 99 Wood-Ave. S. in Iselin, New Jersey, totals 271,988 square feet.
Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 40,000 SF Office Lease Renewal in Iselin, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

ISELIN, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated a 40,000-square-foot office lease renewal in the Northern New Jersey community of Iselin. The building at 99 Wood Ave. S is located within the six-building Centerline at Metropark campus and totals 271,988 square feet. Todd Elfand, Kevin Carton, Paul Giannone and Brody Strickland of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Opal Holdings, in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant, law firm Greenbaum Rowe Smith & Davis, was not disclosed.

