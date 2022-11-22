REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 401,242 SF Industrial Lease at Gillem Logistics Center in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Georgia, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Southeast

The tenant, a subsidiary of Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Covenant Logistics Group, will occupy a portion of Building 1100 at Gillem Logistics Center in Forest Park, Ga. (The photo was taken while the 909,5990-square-foot building was under construction.)

FOREST PARK, GA. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated a 401,242-square-foot industrial lease at Gillem Logistics Center, a 1,168-acre master-planned industrial park in the south Atlanta suburb of Forest Park. Pat Murphy, Tara Healy, Andrew Thurman, Ray Stache, Lisa Pittman and Ryan Bellows of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Boston-based TA Realty, in the lease negotiations. The tenant, a subsidiary of Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Covenant Logistics Group, will occupy a portion of Building 1100, which spans 909,590 square feet and was delivered in September.

