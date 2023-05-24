Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 41,854 SF Office Sublease in Manhattan’s Financial District

NEW YORK CITY — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated a 41,854-square-foot office sublease at 195 Broadway in Manhattan’s Financial District. Peter Trivelas and Gary Ceder of Cushman & Wakefield represented the sublandlord, real estate services firm Orchard Technologies, in the lease negotiations. Laura Pomerantz, Ethan Silverstein and Theodora Livadiotis, also with Cushman & Wakefield, represented the subtenant, an undisclosed digital media startup that is taking space on the building’s 26th floor.