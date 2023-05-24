Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Leasing ActivityNew YorkNortheastOffice

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 41,854 SF Office Sublease in Manhattan’s Financial District

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated a 41,854-square-foot office sublease at 195 Broadway in Manhattan’s Financial District. Peter Trivelas and Gary Ceder of Cushman & Wakefield represented the sublandlord, real estate services firm Orchard Technologies, in the lease negotiations. Laura Pomerantz, Ethan Silverstein and Theodora Livadiotis, also with Cushman & Wakefield, represented the subtenant, an undisclosed digital media startup that is taking space on the building’s 26th floor.

You may also like

PGA Tour Superstore Opens at Gateway Marketplace in...

Colliers Negotiates 46,614 SF Industrial Lease in Cypress,...

Beck Group Signs 10,400 SF Office Lease at...

Port One Underway on 500,000 SF Spec Industrial...

Garden Communities Opens 377-Unit Jefferson Apartments in Hackensack,...

CPP Acquires 220-Unit Affordable Housing Complex in Downtown...

Alterra Real Estate Advisors Acquires Office, Retail Building...

Transwestern Negotiates Two Office Lease Renewals at SPS...

GFI Realty Arranges $4.1M Sale of Bronx Multifamily...