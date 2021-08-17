Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates $43.8M Sale of Office Property in Jacksonville

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Office, Southeast

Built-to-suit for McKesson Corp. in 2019, 6551 Gate Parkway houses nearly 800 employees and features collaborative workspace, lake views, highway visibility and walkable amenities.

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated the sale of 6651 Gate Parkway, a 120,407-square-foot office building in Jacksonville. Mike Davis, Karl Johnston, Rick Brugge, Rick Colon, Dominic Montazemi, Zach Eicholtz and Chloe Strada of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Real Capital Solutions, in the transaction. Aventura, Fla.-based MG3 REIT LLC acquired the property for $43.8 million.

Located in the heart of Deerwood Park, the four-story building is fully leased to McKesson Corp., a provider of healthcare supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care and healthcare information solutions.

Built-to-suit for McKesson in 2019, 6551 Gate Parkway houses nearly 800 employees and features collaborative workspace, lake views, highway visibility and walkable amenities. Additionally, 6551 Gate Parkway has received WELL and LEED Silver certifications.