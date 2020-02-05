Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates $45.3M Sale of Multifamily Property in Birmingham

The Trails at Cahaba River offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans.

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated the $45.3 million sale of The Trails at Cahaba River, a 400-unit multifamily property in Birmingham. The property, which sold for the equivalent of $113,250 per unit, offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include two swimming pools, picnic areas, a fitness center, private trail on the Little Cahaba River and an outdoor playground. The seller, Merion Realty Partners, upgraded the clubhouse and unit interiors prior to the sale. The buyer, Timberland Properties, plans to continue upgrading the property throughout, according to Andrew Brown of Cushman & Wakefield. The Trails at Cahaba River is situated at 801 Cahaba Forest Cove, along U.S. Highway 280 and 10 miles southeast of downtown Birmingham. Brown, Craig Hey and Jimmy Adams of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction.