Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 45,689 SF Office Lease in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated a 45,689-square-foot office lease at 1180 Avenue of the Americas in Midtown Manhattan. The tenant, nonprofit organization SelfHelp Community Services, will occupy the entire second and third floors of the 398,937-square-foot building. Mark Boisi, Bryan Boisi, Michael Baraldi and Harry Blair of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Northwood Investors, in the lease negotiations. Thomas Hines of Transwestern, along with Stephen Powers, Lindsay Ornstein and Alex Smith of OPEN Impact Real Estate, represented the tenant.

