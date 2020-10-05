REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates $46.6M Sale of Apartment Community in Huntsville

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Alabama, Multifamily, Southeast

Communal amenities at Ascent at Jones Valley include a clubhouse, fitness center, pool, playground and a tennis court.

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $46.6 million sale of Ascent at Jones Valley, a 431-unit apartment community in Huntsville. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, pool, a playground and tennis courts. The asset was originally developed in 1978 and was renovated in 2018. The seller, Stonecutter Capital Management, implemented $2.2 million in upgrades, including a renovated swimming pool area, upgraded tennis courts and a new fitness center. The buyer, Wicker Park Capital Management, plans to expound on the renovations. Jimmy Adams and Andrew Brown of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction.

