Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 46,764 SF Office Lease Renewal in Irving

The office building at 600 Las Colinas Drive in Irving rises 22 stories and spans 512,269 square feet.

IRVING, TEXAS — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated a 46,764-square-foot office lease renewal for the headquarters of FleetPride Inc., a distributor of truck and trailer parts, at 600 Las Colinas Drive in Irving. The 22-story building spans 512,269 square feet. Robbie Baty and Michael Bannister of Cushman & Wakefield, along with Cribb Altman of JLL, represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Duane Henley of Transwestern represented the landlord, Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.