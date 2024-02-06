Tuesday, February 6, 2024
Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 469,000 SF Industrial Sublease in Piscataway, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated a 469,000-square-foot industrial sublease in the Northern New Jersey community of Piscataway. The subtenant, an affiliate of Henglin Home Co., will occupy the entirety of the space at 600 Ridge Road, which features 100 loading docks, two drive-in doors and parking for 310 cars and 85 trailers. Christine Eberle, Mindy Lissner, Bill Waxman, David Gheriani, Jeff Volpi and Morgan Nitti of Cushman & Wakefield represented the sublandlord, Kiss Products, in the sublease negotiations. The owner of the building was not disclosed.

