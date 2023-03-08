REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates $5.2M Sale of Office, Retail Building in Livingston, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New Jersey, Northeast, Office, Retail

LIVINGSTON, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated the $5.2 million sale of a 27,252-square-foot office and retail building in the Northern New Jersey community of Livingston. The two-story building sits on 2.3 acres and was fully leased at the time of sale. Andy Schwartz, Brian Whitmer, Jordan Sobel and Andre Balthazard of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, ACFM Corp., in the transaction. The buyer was HREA LLC.





