REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 50,000 SF Office Lease in Newington, New Hampshire

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New Hampshire, Northeast, Office

NEWINGTON, N.H. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated a 50,000-square-foot office lease at 90 Arboretum Drive in Newington, located in the southeast corner of the state. Designed by Boston-based SGA Architects, the property is the first commercial office building in New England to be constructed with manufactured timber elements. Denis Dancoes, Thomas Farrelly and Sue Ann Johnson of Cushman & Wakefield represented the owner, Farley White Interests, in the transaction. Kent White of The Boulos Company represented the undisclosed tenant.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
14
Webinar: Phoenix Retail Outlook — How is the Phoenix Market Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
14
Conversation Technology As A Game Changer: Increasing Sales Effectiveness in Seniors Housing
Oct
15
Webinar: Driving Retail Income Through Specialty Leasing & Ancillary Revenue
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  