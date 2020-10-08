Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 50,000 SF Office Lease in Newington, New Hampshire

NEWINGTON, N.H. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated a 50,000-square-foot office lease at 90 Arboretum Drive in Newington, located in the southeast corner of the state. Designed by Boston-based SGA Architects, the property is the first commercial office building in New England to be constructed with manufactured timber elements. Denis Dancoes, Thomas Farrelly and Sue Ann Johnson of Cushman & Wakefield represented the owner, Farley White Interests, in the transaction. Kent White of The Boulos Company represented the undisclosed tenant.