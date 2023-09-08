Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 53,000 SF Office Lease in Princeton

PRINCETON, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated a 53,000-square-foot office lease at Princeton Point, a two-building office complex located within the university’s 2,000-acre business and research campus. The property offers an onsite café/restaurant, conference center and a courtyard with outdoor private seating. Kevin Carton and Todd Elfand of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Nuveen Real Estate, in the lease negotiations. Shawn Straka, also with Cushman & Wakefield, represented the tenant, pharmaceutical company Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.