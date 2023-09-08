Friday, September 8, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Leasing ActivityNew JerseyNortheastOffice

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 53,000 SF Office Lease in Princeton

by Taylor Williams

PRINCETON, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated a 53,000-square-foot office lease at Princeton Point, a two-building office complex located within the university’s 2,000-acre business and research campus. The property offers an onsite café/restaurant, conference center and a courtyard with outdoor private seating. Kevin Carton and Todd Elfand of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Nuveen Real Estate, in the lease negotiations. Shawn Straka, also with Cushman & Wakefield, represented the tenant, pharmaceutical company Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.

You may also like

Colliers Arranges Sale of Office Development Site in...

Oxford Partners Negotiates 41,920 SF Industrial Lease Renewal...

PNC Bank Signs 15,000 SF Office Lease at...

WinStanley Acquires Connecticut Industrial Facility Leased to Amazon...

Basis Industrial to Develop 855-Unit Self-Storage Facility in...

Colliers Brokers $8.8M Sale of Shopping Center in...

New York Cares Signs 8,280 SF Office Lease...

Joint Venture Acquires Green Valley Corporate Center Office...

Continental Realty Corp. Signs Leases with Five Retail...