Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates $56.6M Sale of Industrial Facility in Upper Marlboro, Maryland

UPPER MARLBORO, MD. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated the $56.6 million sale of a 202,976-square-foot industrial facility located at 8511 Pepco Place in Upper Marlboro, a suburb of Washington, D.C., in Prince George’s County.

Stockbridge acquired the property from TA Realty. Jonathan Carpenter, Graham Savage, Dawes Milchling and James Check of Cushman & Wakefield represented TA Realty in the transaction.

The facility features a 190-foot truck court, 26 dock doors, two drive-in doors, 218 parking spaces and approximately 75 trailer positions. The property is fully leased to Harris Co., a mechanical contractor for the data center industry. The tenant also occupies 75,000 square feet at the neighboring 8520 Pepco Place.