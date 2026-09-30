Wednesday, September 30, 2026
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AcquisitionsIndustrialMarylandSoutheast

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates $56.6M Sale of Industrial Facility in Upper Marlboro, Maryland

by John Nelson

UPPER MARLBORO, MD. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated the $56.6 million sale of a 202,976-square-foot industrial facility located at 8511 Pepco Place in Upper Marlboro, a suburb of Washington, D.C., in Prince George’s County.

Stockbridge acquired the property from TA Realty. Jonathan Carpenter, Graham Savage, Dawes Milchling and James Check of Cushman & Wakefield represented TA Realty in the transaction.

The facility features a 190-foot truck court, 26 dock doors, two drive-in doors, 218 parking spaces and approximately 75 trailer positions. The property is fully leased to Harris Co., a mechanical contractor for the data center industry. The tenant also occupies 75,000 square feet at the neighboring 8520 Pepco Place.

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