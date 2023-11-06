Monday, November 6, 2023
Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 60,435 SF Industrial Lease in Southern New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated a 60,435-square-foot, full-building industrial lease at 135 High Hill Road in Woolwich Township, located outside of Philadelphia in Southern New Jersey. The newly constructed building features a clear height of 32 feet and 49 car parking spaces. John Gartland, Jonas Skovdal and Chris Butera of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, a partnership between regional developer Endurance Real Estate Group and Boston-based Cabot Properties, in the lease negotiations. Harry McKenna of Jackson Cross Partners represented the tenant, Valken Inc., a supplier of paintball, airsoft and defense protection products.

