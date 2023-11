WOODRIDGE, ILL. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated a 64,643-square-foot industrial lease at 2250 W. 75th St. in Woodridge, a southwest suburb of Chicago. Dan Wilkins and Lou Hall of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Molto Properties, while Jason West of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant, J&P Warehousing/Tardella Foods. The 101,871-square-foot building now has 37,228 square feet remaining available for lease.