NEW YORK CITY — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated a 6,780-square-foot office lease at 600 Lexington Avenue in Manhattan’s Plaza District. The tenant, private equity funds manager Hollyport Capital, will occupy the entire 27th floor of the 36-story, 305,472-square-foot building. Harry Blair, Connor Daugstrup and Bianca DiMauro of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Lex NY Equities LLC, in the lease negotiations. Tim Gibson and Harry Singer of Newmark represented the tenant.