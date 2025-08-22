Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates $7.3M Sale of Flex Office Building in Tempe, Arizona

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Cushman & Wakefield has directed the sale of a flex office building situated on ground leased land within the Arizona State University Research Park in Tempe. LNR Partners sold the property to David McHenry for $7.3 million. Situated on 9.6 acres at 8700 S. Price Road, the two-story building offers 132,070 square feet of office space that is fully available for new tenancy. Eric Wichterman, Chris Toci and Mike Coover of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller. Charles Miscio and Luke Waller of CBRE assisted in the transaction.