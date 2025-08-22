Friday, August 22, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
8700-S-Price-Rd-Tempe-AZ
The two-story building at 8700 S. Price Road in Tempe, Ariz., offers 132,070 square feet of office space.
AcquisitionsArizonaOfficeWestern

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates $7.3M Sale of Flex Office Building in Tempe, Arizona

by Amy Works

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Cushman & Wakefield has directed the sale of a flex office building situated on ground leased land within the Arizona State University Research Park in Tempe. LNR Partners sold the property to David McHenry for $7.3 million. Situated on 9.6 acres at 8700 S. Price Road, the two-story building offers 132,070 square feet of office space that is fully available for new tenancy. Eric Wichterman, Chris Toci and Mike Coover of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller. Charles Miscio and Luke Waller of CBRE assisted in the transaction.

You may also like

CBRE Negotiates $117M Sale of Apartment Complex in...

Brixton Capital Acquires 86,872 SF Shopping Center in...

SRS Real Estate Partners Arranges $9.3M Sale of...

Faris Lee Investments Brokers $6.1M Sale of Two-Tenant...

Franklin Street Brokers $30M Sale of Student Housing...

PSRS Arranges $3.2M Sale of Industrial Property in...

JLL Brokers Sale of 386,754 SF Shopping Center...

Beacon Capital Completes $32M Renovation of Chicago Office...

CBRE Arranges $5.3M Sale of Industrial Property in...