Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates $7.3M Sale of Lucky’s-Occupied Grocery Store in Fort Collins, Colorado

FORT COLLINS, COLO. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of a single-tenant retail asset located at 425 S. College Ave. in Fort Collins, about 60 miles north of Denver. McWhinney sold the asset to an undisclosed investor for $7.3 million.

Lucky’s Market occupies the 26,602-square-foot property on a long-term lease. The asset was built on 1.7 acres in 1966 and most recently renovated in 2018. During its ownership, McWhinney completed at $3 million renovation, adding bike parking and landscaping elements.

Jon Hendrickson, Aaron Johnson, Aki Palmer and Cole VanMeveren of Cushman & Wakefield, along with Peter Pavlakis of Legend Retail Group, represented the seller in the deal.