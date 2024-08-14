Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
425-S-College-Ave-Fort-Collins-CO
Lucky’s Market occupies the 26,602-square-foot retail store at 425 S. College Ave. in Fort Collins, Colo.
AcquisitionsColoradoRetailWestern

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates $7.3M Sale of Lucky’s-Occupied Grocery Store in Fort Collins, Colorado

by Amy Works

FORT COLLINS, COLO. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of a single-tenant retail asset located at 425 S. College Ave. in Fort Collins, about 60 miles north of Denver. McWhinney sold the asset to an undisclosed investor for $7.3 million.

Lucky’s Market occupies the 26,602-square-foot property on a long-term lease. The asset was built on 1.7 acres in 1966 and most recently renovated in 2018. During its ownership, McWhinney completed at $3 million renovation, adding bike parking and landscaping elements.

Jon Hendrickson, Aaron Johnson, Aki Palmer and Cole VanMeveren of Cushman & Wakefield, along with Peter Pavlakis of Legend Retail Group, represented the seller in the deal.

You may also like

Bell Partners Divests of 306-Unit Bell Cherry Hills...

JRK Property Holdings Acquires 288-Unit Multifamily Community in...

Gantry Secures $21.4M Refinancing for Creative Office Property...

ESI Brokers Sale of 186-Bed Samaritan Health Center...

Mosaic Construction Completes 6,700 SF Location for Stride...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 63,500 SF...

PSRS Arranges $5.9M Construction Financing for Carson Loft...

LL Flooring Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection,...

CRC Sells Centre at Hagerstown Shopping Center in...