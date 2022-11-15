REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates $7.6M Sale of Medical Office Building in South Dakota

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Midwest, South Dakota

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated the $7.6 million sale of Tower Medical Plaza in eastern Nebraska’s Dakota Dunes. The property totals 35,130 square feet and is fully leased by seven tenants, including Beth Bruening PC, Dunes Family Pharmacy, ENT Consultants, Fyzical, Kevin L. Preston DO, Dunes Pain Specialists and MercyOne. The building is attached to the Dunes Surgical Hospital. Gino Lollio and Travis Ives of Cushman & Wakefield’s healthcare capital markets team partnered with James Hain and Richard Secor of Cushman & Wakefield/The Lund Co. on the transaction. Florida-based Catalyst Healthcare Real Estate purchased the asset from SSC MOB1.

