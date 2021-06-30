Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates $74.5M Sale of Centra Apartment Community in Midtown Phoenix

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Located in midtown Phoenix, Centra features 223 apartments, a rooftop social lounge, swimming pool, spa and fitness center.

PHOENIX — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of Centra, a multifamily property located at 306. N. Central Ave. in midtown Phoenix. San Diego-based MG Properties acquired the community from Fore Property Co. for $74.5 million.

Built in 2020, Centra features 223 apartments in a mix of 93 one-bedroom and 130 two-bedroom units; a swimming pool and spa; cabanas; outdoor grilling stations; a fitness center with a yoga, spin and weight room; a gaming lounge with billiards, arcade games and shuffleboard; and a rooftop social lounge with city views.

David Fogler and Steven Nicoluzakis of Cushman & Wakefield’s Multifamily Advisory Group in Phoenix represented the seller in the deal.