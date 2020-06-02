REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 7,400 SF Office Lease in Manhattan

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast, Office

NEW YORK CITY — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated a 7,400-square-foot office lease for Australian pension fund AustralianSuper in the Plaza District of Manhattan. AustralianSuper leased the entire 20th floor of 527 Madison Avenue, an approximately 240,000-square-foot office building that was constructed in 1986. Jim Frederick and Gordon Hough of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Mitsui Fudosan America Inc., in the lease negotiations. CBRE represented AustralianSuper.

