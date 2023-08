HOUSTON — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated a 7,541-square-foot office lease at 1001 Fannin Street in downtown Houston. The 47-story, 1.3 million-square-foot building recently underwent a capital improvement program and features 25,000 square feet of retail and amenity space. Brad Beasley and Chip Colvill of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, JMB Realty, in the lease negotiations. Joshua Brown and Kaitlyn Duffie of Newmark represented the tenant, law firm Hogan Thompson Schuelke.