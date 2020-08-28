Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates $80M Sale of Multifamily Community in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

Communal amenities at Colton Creek include a fitness center, spa, pool, playground, tennis court and a clubhouse.

MCDONOUGH, GA. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated the $80 million sale of Colton Creek, a 500-unit multifamily community in McDonough. Built in 2009, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a fitness center, spa, pool, playground, tennis court and a clubhouse. Colton Creek is located at 2014 Avalon Parkway, 30 miles southeast of downtown Atlanta. Mike Kemether, Alex Brown, Travis Presnell and Robert Stickel of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Fairfield McDonough LLC, in the transaction. Newport News, Va.-based Chandler Residential acquired the property for $160,000 per unit.