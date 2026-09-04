Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates $83M Sale of Whole Foods-Anchored Shopping Center in Doral, Florida

DORAL, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated the sale of Doral Marketplace, an 83,365-square-foot, newly constructed shopping center located in Doral, a western suburb of Miami. According to multiple media outlets, the property sold for $83 million. Whole Foods Market anchors the property, which was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Ulta Beauty, Shake Shack, J. Crew and Warby Parker.

Mark Gilbert, Adam Feinstein and Mitchell Halpern of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Atlanta-based SJC Ventures, in the transaction. The buyer is a high-net-worth family office advised by Lincoln Property Co.