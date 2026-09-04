Friday, September 4, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Doral-Marketplace
Whole Foods Market anchors Doral Marketplace, an 83,365-square-foot, newly constructed retail center located in Doral, Fla.
AcquisitionsFloridaRetailSoutheast

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates $83M Sale of Whole Foods-Anchored Shopping Center in Doral, Florida

by Abby Cox

DORAL, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated the sale of Doral Marketplace, an 83,365-square-foot, newly constructed shopping center located in Doral, a western suburb of Miami. According to multiple media outlets, the property sold for $83 million. Whole Foods Market anchors the property, which was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Ulta Beauty, Shake Shack, J. Crew and Warby Parker.

Mark Gilbert, Adam Feinstein and Mitchell Halpern of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Atlanta-based SJC Ventures, in the transaction. The buyer is a high-net-worth family office advised by Lincoln Property Co.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $11.4M Sale of Lower...

HMF Americana Acquires Land from Harris Teeter in...

JLL Arranges Sale of 356,514 SF Office Building...

JLL Negotiates $7.9M Sale of Medical Office Building...

Tishman Speyer Sells Office Building in Mountain View,...

Freestone Capital Acquires Aperture on Fifth Multifamily Community...

SRS Real Estate Arranges $11.7M Sale of Lumberjack...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $8.3M Sale of Two-Property...

Eastham Capital, Bender Cos. Acquire 220-Unit Fox Run...