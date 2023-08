DALLAS — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated a 90,609-square-foot office headquarters lease at One Victory Park in Uptown Dallas. The tenant, energy company HF Sinclair Corp., will occupy three of the building’s 20 floors. Matt Schendle, Cynthia Cowen and Carrie Halbrooks of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, New York-based Clarion Partners, in the lease negotiations. Phil Puckett and Harlan Davis of CBRE represented HF Sinclair.