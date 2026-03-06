Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 973,200 SF Industrial Lease in Morrisville, Pennsylvania

MORRISVILLE, PA. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated a 973,200-square-foot industrial lease in Morrisville, located near Trenton along the New Jersey-Pennsylvania border. The tenant is an undisclosed provider of warehouse services. The deal is for the entirety of the building located at 2300 S. Pennsylvania Ave., which is known as South Penn Logistics Center and features a clear height of 40 feet. John Gartland, Kevin Hagenberg and Chris Butera of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Chicago-based Logistics Property Co., in the lease negotiations. Kevin Dudley of CBRE represented the tenant.