Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Nearly 45,000 SF of Office Leases at The 15 Building in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated nearly 45,000 square feet in office leases at The 15 Building, a downtown Minneapolis office building known for its mural of Bob Dylan. R2 and Goldman Sachs Asset Management own the property, which is now 70 percent leased. The building rises 12 stories, totals 130,000 square feet and features new speculative suites. New tenants for the spec suites include Fjorge, which leased the entire fifth floor; Arux, which leased the entire 11th floor; and Inspire11, which inked a lease for the entire ninth floor. Channel Z renewed its lease for 6,000 square feet and Chobani renewed its lease for 2,500 square feet. Tom Tracy and Katie Tufford of Cushman & Wakefield have worked as the leasing agents for the property since February 2020.