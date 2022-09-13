Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Sale of 113,743 SF Industrial Portfolio in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated the sale of a portfolio of five industrial buildings totaling 113,743 square feet in Newark. The portfolio, which comprises spaces ranging in size from 2,500 to 13,500 square feet, is currently leased to 22 tenants. Gary Gabriel, Kyle Schmidt, David Bernhaut and Ryan Larkin of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Sitex Group, in the transaction. A joint venture between affiliates of Westbrook Partners and Camber Real Estate Partners acquired the portfolio for an undisclosed price.