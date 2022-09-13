REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Sale of 113,743 SF Industrial Portfolio in Newark

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

NEWARK, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated the sale of a portfolio of five industrial buildings totaling 113,743 square feet in Newark. The portfolio, which comprises spaces ranging in size from 2,500 to 13,500 square feet, is currently leased to 22 tenants. Gary Gabriel, Kyle Schmidt, David Bernhaut and Ryan Larkin of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Sitex Group, in the transaction. A joint venture between affiliates of Westbrook Partners and Camber Real Estate Partners acquired the portfolio for an undisclosed price.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022
Sep
22
Webinar: The Great Squeeze — Vanishing Seniors Housing Operating Margins
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2022
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  